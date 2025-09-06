U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Rate Cut Speculations and Weak Job Growth

U.S. stock markets faced a decline on Friday, stimulated by mounting concerns over the economy as new data revealed a marked slowdown in August job growth.

Bank shares, encapsulated in the S&P 500 bank index, plummeted by 2.3%. The Labor Department disclosed the creation of merely 22,000 jobs last month, a striking contrast to the 75,000 anticipated, highlighting weakening labor market conditions. Initial gains in the three major U.S. stock indexes—buoyed by traders betting on imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts—quickly dissipated.

Experts such as Bill Merz from U.S. Bank Asset Management underscored the significance of this report, justifying an expected rate cut in the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. In spite of positive consumer spending, the labor softness persists as a crucial economic indicator. Meanwhile, anticipated rate reductions uplifted sectors like real estate.