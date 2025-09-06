Mahindra Slashes Prices to Transfer GST Cuts to Customers
Mahindra & Mahindra announced a price reduction of up to Rs 1.56 lakh on its passenger vehicles, effective immediately. This move comes after the recent GST rate cuts decided at the 56th GST Council meeting. Other carmakers like Tata Motors and Renault India followed suit with similar price reductions.
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced significant price reductions across its passenger vehicle lineup, with immediate effect, to pass on the benefits of a recent GST rate cut to its customers.
The Mumbai-based automotive leader confirmed the price cuts follow the September 3, 2025, decision by the 56th GST Council. As a result, revised pricing will be visible at dealerships and online from September 6, 2025.
Among the reductions, the Bolero/Neo range sees a cut of Rs 1.27 lakh, while the XUV3XO, THAR, and Scorpio ranges see decreases ranging from Rs 1.01 lakh to Rs 1.56 lakh. The move aligns with similar reductions by Tata Motors and Renault India following the GST rate rationalization.
