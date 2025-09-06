Haryana CM Hails Landmark GST Reforms to Empower All
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauds recent GST reforms as historic, benefiting all societal sections. The reforms, aiming to empower the poor and farmers, are seen as a landmark stride toward 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' Saini dismisses critics and emphasizes support for agricultural and essential goods' reduced tax rates.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday praised the GST reforms, describing them as a historic measure benefiting all societal sections. He emphasized these reforms align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to empower the poor and farmers.
Saini acclaimed the GST Council's decision to reduce tax rates on common items, asserting that the middle class and poor will experience significant benefits through lower inflation and increased savings. He dispelled allegations linking the reforms to electoral strategies, arguing they are a milestone toward achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'
The GST Council's move to streamline tax rates could lead to savings of nearly Rs 4,000 crore for Haryana. Saini highlighted reductions in GST for tractors and dairy products as crucial for modernizing agriculture and reducing input costs for farmers. He maintained that despite political criticism, the GST represents India's most significant economic reform since Independence.
