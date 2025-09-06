Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Slashes Vehicle Prices Following GST Rate Cut

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is reducing car prices by up to Rs 3.49 lakh to reflect GST rate reductions. The new prices will be applicable from September 22, 2025. This move underscores the company's transparent, customer-centric approach and benefits models like Fortuner, Legender, Glanza, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:15 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Slashes Vehicle Prices Following GST Rate Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift, Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced on Saturday that it is cutting the prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 3.49 lakh. This decision aligns with the recent GST rate cut, providing direct financial benefits to customers.

The updated pricing scheme is set to take effect from September 22, 2025. Varinder Wadhwa, TKM Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement, emphasized the company's commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction through this price adjustment.

The price reductions vary among models, with notable decreases for the Fortuner at Rs 3.49 lakh, the Legender at Rs 3.34 lakh, and the Vellfire at Rs 2.78 lakh. Other models like the Glanza, Taisor, and Crysta will also see significant price cuts.

TRENDING

1
Political Discontent Rises Amidst Punjab's Mounting Flood Crisis

Political Discontent Rises Amidst Punjab's Mounting Flood Crisis

 India
2
Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce

Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce

 Global
3
NPF's Strategic Move to Reunite with CM Neiphiu Rio for a Stronger Naga Political Front

NPF's Strategic Move to Reunite with CM Neiphiu Rio for a Stronger Naga Poli...

 India
4
Indian Archers Poised for Glory at World Championships

Indian Archers Poised for Glory at World Championships

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025