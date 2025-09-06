Toyota Kirloskar Slashes Vehicle Prices Following GST Rate Cut
Toyota Kirloskar Motor is reducing car prices by up to Rs 3.49 lakh to reflect GST rate reductions. The new prices will be applicable from September 22, 2025. This move underscores the company's transparent, customer-centric approach and benefits models like Fortuner, Legender, Glanza, and more.
In a significant shift, Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced on Saturday that it is cutting the prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 3.49 lakh. This decision aligns with the recent GST rate cut, providing direct financial benefits to customers.
The updated pricing scheme is set to take effect from September 22, 2025. Varinder Wadhwa, TKM Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement, emphasized the company's commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction through this price adjustment.
The price reductions vary among models, with notable decreases for the Fortuner at Rs 3.49 lakh, the Legender at Rs 3.34 lakh, and the Vellfire at Rs 2.78 lakh. Other models like the Glanza, Taisor, and Crysta will also see significant price cuts.
