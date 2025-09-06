Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Road Safety and Initiatives in UP's Transport Sector

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of road safety and public awareness to reduce accident fatalities. Inaugurating transport services, he advocated for regular health checks for drivers and emphasized accident prevention measures. The Transport Department's role in crises and future safety initiatives were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the pressing issue of road safety, pointing out the alarming fatalities due to road accidents, which surpass those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over three years. Addressing a gathering, he underscored the collective responsibility in ensuring public awareness and vigilance on the roads.

In a bid to enhance safety measures, Adityanath digitally inaugurated new transport services and stressed the need for regular medical assessments for drivers. He called for a comprehensive public awareness campaign on road safety, advocating strict enforcement of traffic rules and coordination between departments to significantly decrease accident statistics.

The Chief Minister praised the Transport Department's pivotal role during crises, such as the Kumbh and pandemic, and discussed future plans to expand electric vehicle usage, aiming to reach the prime minister's net-zero emission goals by improving public transport and generating new employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

