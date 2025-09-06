Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Road to Safety: A Call for Awareness and Action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the pressing issue of road safety, urging increased public awareness to curb fatalities. He inaugurated various Transport Department services, emphasizing the collective responsibility for individual safety. Adityanath advocated for regular driver health checks, stricter enforcement of road safety rules, and technological support for awareness campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:26 IST
Highlighting the critical issue of road safety, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged for heightened public awareness and action to address the alarming number of road accident fatalities.

Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Adityanath emphasized the collective responsibility of ensuring every individual's safety on the road, while also launching new Transport Department services.

He called for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations, routine health checks for drivers, and collaborative efforts with technical institutions to enhance public awareness campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

