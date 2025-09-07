Landslide Temporarily Disrupts Srinagar-Leh Highway

On Saturday, a minor landslide struck the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in the Ganderbal district, officials reported. Fortunately, there were no damages.

The landslide, characterized as minor, took place near Bajiri Nallah on the Zojila Pass, causing a temporary disruption in traffic flow. Authorities swiftly responded to the incident.

Despite the brief halt to travel, no harm to human lives or property was observed. Traffic resumed shortly after officials managed the situation efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)