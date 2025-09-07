Uttar Pradesh Drives into the Future with Modern Training Centres

The Uttar Pradesh government's ambitious plan to enhance driver education and safety has taken a significant step forward with the approval of Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTRs) and Regional Driver Training Centres (RDTCs) in 24 districts. This initiative aims to modernize driver training and licensing processes, setting a new benchmark for road safety in the state.

With alarming road fatality statistics, authorities have identified driver error as a key factor in accidents. To address this, the state will set up flagship IDTRs in nine districts and RDTCs in 15 others, providing comprehensive and technology-driven training. These centres will feature modern infrastructure, sensors, and analytics to ensure accurate assessment of driving skills.

The centres promise not only to enhance road safety but also to create job opportunities, particularly for women and differently-abled individuals. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce accidents, improve public transport safety, and generate skilled drivers for various sectors. The Transport Department is now focused on identifying land and preparing detailed project reports.