Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Shakes Off 'BIMARU' Tag to Emerge as Economic Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's transformation from a 'BIMARU' state into India's second-largest economy. Addressing a program in Lucknow, he emphasized overcoming inferiority complexes and identity crises faced by the state's youth and credited collective efforts for the remarkable economic turnaround.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 16:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Shakes Off 'BIMARU' Tag to Emerge as Economic Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday that the state has successfully shed its 'BIMARU' label, a term once used to describe its underdevelopment.

Highlighting the state's economic growth, Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh has advanced from the seventh and eighth positions to become the country's second-largest economy.

This transformation, he noted, was achieved through the joint efforts of the state's population, government officials, and public representatives, effectively changing the narrative for its youth.

TRENDING

1
Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

 Global
2
Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

 Global
3
Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challenge

Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challen...

 Global
4
Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025