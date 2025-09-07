Uttar Pradesh Shakes Off 'BIMARU' Tag to Emerge as Economic Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday that the state has successfully shed its 'BIMARU' label, a term once used to describe its underdevelopment.

Highlighting the state's economic growth, Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh has advanced from the seventh and eighth positions to become the country's second-largest economy.

This transformation, he noted, was achieved through the joint efforts of the state's population, government officials, and public representatives, effectively changing the narrative for its youth.