Uttar Pradesh Shakes Off 'BIMARU' Tag to Emerge as Economic Powerhouse
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's transformation from a 'BIMARU' state into India's second-largest economy. Addressing a program in Lucknow, he emphasized overcoming inferiority complexes and identity crises faced by the state's youth and credited collective efforts for the remarkable economic turnaround.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday that the state has successfully shed its 'BIMARU' label, a term once used to describe its underdevelopment.
Highlighting the state's economic growth, Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh has advanced from the seventh and eighth positions to become the country's second-largest economy.
This transformation, he noted, was achieved through the joint efforts of the state's population, government officials, and public representatives, effectively changing the narrative for its youth.
