Critical Accident Raises Concerns Over Highway Safety

A sub-divisional magistrate in Uttar Pradesh and his wife were critically injured in a car accident, according to police reports on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night when Vikas Chandra, the Sambhal SDM, lost control of his vehicle after hitting a road divider on National Highway-309 in Pirumdara.

The car, driven by Chandra, overturned several times, leaving both occupants in critical condition. They were initially moved to a hospital in Pirumdara before being transferred to Kashipur and later to Moradabad, police stated.

Local residents have pointed out that the Pirumdara section of the highway is increasingly accident-prone, with about ten incidents reported in the last month. They cited poor construction, lack of reflective signage, and inadequate lighting as contributing factors. Authorities have vowed to investigate and enhance road safety after being notified of the issues.

