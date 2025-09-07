Railway Resilience: Post-Flood Bridge Repair Efforts in Jammu

A high-ranking delegation led by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar conducted an inspection on Sunday of damaged bridges in Jammu's railway network. The structures, affected by flash floods, have halted numerous train services, prompting swift repair and recovery operations.

Train services in the Jammu division suffered significant disruption, with 68 trains canceled due to the damage sustained by three critical bridges. In an emergent response, railways launched a special train service for stranded commuters, with plans for full service restoration underway.

The team examined the infrastructure closely, visiting bridge number 232 on the Chakki river, among other sites. They expressed satisfaction with the current progress and committed to expediting repair work to ensure passenger safety and service resumption.

