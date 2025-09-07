Left Menu

Railway Resilience: Post-Flood Bridge Repair Efforts in Jammu

The Jammu railway division is inspecting repair works on key bridges damaged by recent flash floods. With the disruption impacting over 68 train services, a high-level team, led by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, is working to ensure passenger safety and restore normal operations swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:37 IST
Railway Resilience: Post-Flood Bridge Repair Efforts in Jammu
Inspection
  • Country:
  • India

A high-ranking delegation led by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar conducted an inspection on Sunday of damaged bridges in Jammu's railway network. The structures, affected by flash floods, have halted numerous train services, prompting swift repair and recovery operations.

Train services in the Jammu division suffered significant disruption, with 68 trains canceled due to the damage sustained by three critical bridges. In an emergent response, railways launched a special train service for stranded commuters, with plans for full service restoration underway.

The team examined the infrastructure closely, visiting bridge number 232 on the Chakki river, among other sites. They expressed satisfaction with the current progress and committed to expediting repair work to ensure passenger safety and service resumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeru Dhanda and Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shine at National Shotgun Trials

Neeru Dhanda and Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shine at National Shotgun Trials

 Global
2
Navi Mumbai Metro Line Reaches 1 Crore Ridership Milestone

Navi Mumbai Metro Line Reaches 1 Crore Ridership Milestone

 India
3
BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

 India
4
Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025