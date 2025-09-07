Left Menu

GST Success: A Victory for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

A BJP resolution lauded Prime Minister Modi's GST reforms, urging manufacturers and traders to pass benefits to consumers. This initiative aims at promoting fairness, boosting demand, and fostering a prosperous economy. The GST overhaul, a triumph of governance, simplifies taxes, benefiting all citizens and strengthening national unity.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:14 IST
  • India

In a powerful resolution, the BJP has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent GST rate cut, urging manufacturers and traders to ensure these benefits reach the consumers. This call aims to promote fairness and growth while helping every family feel the economic benefits of the policy changes.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who proposed the resolution, emphasized the need for businesses to pass on the lower GST costs to consumers. By doing so, demand increases, and prosperity follows, reinforcing the nation's strength, according to the resolution adopted by BJP MPs.

The resolution calls for a commitment to Modi's vision, emphasizing a stronger trust between shopkeepers and consumers. It highlights how the streamlined GST system, which replaced a complex tax regime, has made the market more unified and beneficial for the Indian economy. GST collections have significantly increased, showcasing a major advancement in the country's governance.

