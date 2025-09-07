Left Menu

Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

A state transport bus crashed into a tree in Thane district when its steering rod failed, injuring five passengers and the driver. Quick thinking by the driver prevented a more severe accident, especially considering the dangerous Malshej Ghat route ahead. This incident follows a similar bus malfunction nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming incident on Sunday, a state transport bus en route to Alephata in Pune district veered off the road and collided with a tree in Thane district, leaving five passengers and the driver injured. The mishap occurred near Murbad after the bus's steering rod snapped, causing the driver to lose control.

The timely response and alertness of the driver, combined with the less populated and flat terrain, prevented what could have been a catastrophic accident. The bus, carrying 25 passengers at the time, came to a halt after striking a tree, causing injuries due to the impact.

Authorities were quick to highlight that if the steering rod failure had occurred on the Malshej Ghat section, known for its perilous bends and steep gradients, the results could have been disastrous. Recent reliability concerns have surfaced for vehicles from the Kalyan Depot, as evidenced by a similar incident two months prior, where a bus's wheel detached mid-journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

