Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Triumph: CM Stalin Secures Rs 15,516 Crore
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that 10 new companies are entering Tamil Nadu, while 17 existing firms plan expansion, following his successful Germany and UK trip. The venture is expected to bring Rs 15,516 crore in investment and provide jobs to 17,613 people.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Ten new companies have chosen Tamil Nadu for collaborative ventures, solidifying confidence in the state's economic environment, while 17 other firms will expand their operations, according to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.
Stalin, who received a warm airport welcome from state ministers and officials, emphasized that his recent Germany and UK trip secured substantial investments amid opposition skepticism.
The Chief Minister revealed that the trip resulted in securing Rs 15,516 crore in investments, signing 33 MoUs, and creating nearly 17,613 new jobs, marking a significant victory for Tamil Nadu's economic future.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- investment
- companies
- expansion
- Chief Minister
- M.K. Stalin
- Germany
- UK
- jobs
- MoUs
Advertisement
ALSO READ
My one-week trip to Germany, UK was satisfying leading to attracting Rs 15,516 cr investments to TN: CM Stalin upon return to Chennai.
Germany Breaks Losing Streak with Win over Northern Ireland
Germany's Redemption: Tactical Shift Secures Crucial Win
Germany's $12 Billion Boost in Civil Protection
Haryana Chief Minister Advocates for Farmers Amidst Crisis