Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Triumph: CM Stalin Secures Rs 15,516 Crore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that 10 new companies are entering Tamil Nadu, while 17 existing firms plan expansion, following his successful Germany and UK trip. The venture is expected to bring Rs 15,516 crore in investment and provide jobs to 17,613 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:51 IST
Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Triumph: CM Stalin Secures Rs 15,516 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ten new companies have chosen Tamil Nadu for collaborative ventures, solidifying confidence in the state's economic environment, while 17 other firms will expand their operations, according to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Stalin, who received a warm airport welcome from state ministers and officials, emphasized that his recent Germany and UK trip secured substantial investments amid opposition skepticism.

The Chief Minister revealed that the trip resulted in securing Rs 15,516 crore in investments, signing 33 MoUs, and creating nearly 17,613 new jobs, marking a significant victory for Tamil Nadu's economic future.

TRENDING

1
Pacific Islands Summit: Navigating Diplomatic Tensions Amid 'Ocean of Peace' Declarations

Pacific Islands Summit: Navigating Diplomatic Tensions Amid 'Ocean of Peace'...

 Australia
2
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
3
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
4
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025