Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Triumph: CM Stalin Secures Rs 15,516 Crore

Ten new companies have chosen Tamil Nadu for collaborative ventures, solidifying confidence in the state's economic environment, while 17 other firms will expand their operations, according to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Stalin, who received a warm airport welcome from state ministers and officials, emphasized that his recent Germany and UK trip secured substantial investments amid opposition skepticism.

The Chief Minister revealed that the trip resulted in securing Rs 15,516 crore in investments, signing 33 MoUs, and creating nearly 17,613 new jobs, marking a significant victory for Tamil Nadu's economic future.