Chinese Stocks: Balancing Act Between AI and Consumer Staples

Chinese stocks experienced stagnation on Monday, with consumer staples offsetting declines in artificial intelligence stocks, as investors shifted away from high-growth sectors.

The Hang Seng Index rose marginally by 0.4%, while China's blue-chip CSI300 remained flat until midday, and the Shanghai Composite inched up by 0.2%.

Despite the inclusion of key companies in major indices, optical module stocks significantly tumbled, and concerns loom over upcoming regulatory adjustments by Beijing. Meanwhile, consumer staples and property sectors saw growth amid ongoing economic uncertainties.