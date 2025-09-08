Kimbal Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Energy Solutions with CII Recognition

India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], September 8: Kimbal Private Limited, formerly known as Sinhal Udyog Pvt. Ltd., has been honored by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as an Emerging Eco Organization for 2024-25. This accolade, bestowed by the CII Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, showcases Kimbal's commitment to integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles across its operations. Accepting the award were Kundan Kumar, Manager EHS, Gaurav Agarwal, VP Sales & Marketing, and Pragya Pallavi, Head of Marketing & Branding.

Kimbal places ESG at the core of its strategic vision. With its advanced smart metering infrastructure and various energy management solutions, Kimbal aids utilities in reducing energy losses, incorporating renewable energy, and cutting carbon emissions. Anirudh Sinhal, Leader of Innovation and Automation at Kimbal, commented, 'ESG is not a peripheral program at Kimbal—it is central to how we innovate, construct, and expand. Each smart meter we produce is crafted with efficiency, reliability, and responsibility.' The CII recognition bolsters Kimbal's mission to impact sustainability at the nexus of energy, technology, and society.

Kimbal's environmental efforts are directed towards compliance, conservation, and promoting a circular economy. The company is working towards ISO 14001:2015 certification in environmental management while introducing initiatives like rainwater harvesting and zero-liquid-discharge practices at its expansive plant. Additionally, Kimbal conducts tree plantation drives to enrich biodiversity and carbon absorption.

Beyond environmental efforts, Kimbal is recognized for its supportive work environment. The company has been rated as a Great Place to Work, underscoring its ethos of trust, inclusivity, and safety. Its CSR efforts, particularly in Surajpur, Greater Noida—home to much of its workforce—include the establishment of a science lab, library, Kids Eco Club, and self-defense classes for young girls.

Sound governance is pivotal at Kimbal, with rigorous standards to embed ESG into the company's strategy. It has set up a Board-level ESG Committee to guide initiatives and align disclosures with recognized sustainability frameworks. Looking forward, Kimbal is dedicated to science-based goals and promoting renewable energy and circular practices.

