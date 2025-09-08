Left Menu

Government Shields Farmers from US Tariff Impact with Alternative Strategies

The Indian government is exploring alternative export destinations and import substitution strategies to minimize the impact of US tariffs on farmers. Efforts aim to achieve self-reliance and ensure farmers' interests remain protected, amidst ongoing discussions and collaboration among agricultural and governmental bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:40 IST
Government Shields Farmers from US Tariff Impact with Alternative Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is proactively seeking new export markets and exploring import substitution measures to mitigate the adverse effects of US tariffs on domestic farmers, according to D K Yadava, Deputy Director General (Crop Science) at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Speaking at a media briefing during the 'Dialogue Next' event in India, organized by the US-based World Food Prize Foundation, Yadava emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of farmers. The Trump administration's recent imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods has accelerated these initiatives.

Yadava highlighted the government's clear stance on imports of genetically modified soybean, maize, and milk products, with efforts focused on finding alternative import sources and boosting self-reliance. Collaborative discussions and policy decisions continue to prioritize farmers' interests, ensuring no adverse impact, with confidence reiterated by Indian ministers.

TRENDING

1
Navigating the AI Era: Embracing Adaptable Skills

Navigating the AI Era: Embracing Adaptable Skills

 India
2
Haryana Rallies for Relief: State Unites in the Wake of Heavy Rains

Haryana Rallies for Relief: State Unites in the Wake of Heavy Rains

 India
3
Gautam Solar's 5 GW Leap: Empowering India's Clean Energy Future

Gautam Solar's 5 GW Leap: Empowering India's Clean Energy Future

 India
4
Thaksin Shinawatra Returns Amid Legal Uncertainty

Thaksin Shinawatra Returns Amid Legal Uncertainty

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025