Government Shields Farmers from US Tariff Impact with Alternative Strategies

The Indian government is proactively seeking new export markets and exploring import substitution measures to mitigate the adverse effects of US tariffs on domestic farmers, according to D K Yadava, Deputy Director General (Crop Science) at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Speaking at a media briefing during the 'Dialogue Next' event in India, organized by the US-based World Food Prize Foundation, Yadava emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of farmers. The Trump administration's recent imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods has accelerated these initiatives.

Yadava highlighted the government's clear stance on imports of genetically modified soybean, maize, and milk products, with efforts focused on finding alternative import sources and boosting self-reliance. Collaborative discussions and policy decisions continue to prioritize farmers' interests, ensuring no adverse impact, with confidence reiterated by Indian ministers.