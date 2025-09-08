Glass Wall Systems India: Transforming Skylines with Innovative Facades
Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd is set to raise funds through an IPO, offering fresh shares worth Rs 60 crore and selling shares held by promoters and investors. Funds will support a GPU Project for backward integration. The company, with expertise in façade systems, serves clients in India, the US, and Australia.
Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd, a pioneer in facade solutions, is preparing to tap the capital markets with its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The Mumbai-based company, specializing in modern and innovative facade systems, aims to raise substantial funds, comprising Rs 60 crore in fresh equity shares along with an offer-for-sale of 4.02 crore shares held by leading promoters and venture funds.
The proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for a GPU Project to enhance the company's capabilities at its Vile Bhagad facility in Maharashtra. Additionally, the funds will support general corporate initiatives. With a rich history of over two decades, Glass Wall Systems has completed over 150 projects and boasts a reputation for delivering tailor-made fenestration solutions across India, the US, and Australia.
As a testament to its growth, Glass Wall Systems achieved a net profit of Rs 44 crore in fiscal 2025, with revenues reaching Rs 245 crore. With a robust order book both domestically and internationally, and supported by IIFL Capital and Motilal Investment Advisors as lead managers, the company is poised for success in the facade industry.
