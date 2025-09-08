Left Menu

India's Trade Talks Accelerate with EU Lead

India's trade negotiations see a significant push with fresh EU talks, aiming for multiple trade deals. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will discuss a Free Trade Agreement with the EU's Trade Commissioner. Qatar negotiations advance, and several other agreements are underway, including with New Zealand, Chile, and the United States.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is ramping up its trade deal efforts this week as a fresh bout of discussions with the European Union (EU) takes form, underscoring the strategic emphasis on international trade alliances. A delegation from the EU has already landed in New Delhi, ready to dive into formal talks.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is on the agenda to convene with the EU's Trade Commissioner this Friday, evaluating ongoing negotiations for a potential Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Discussions with nations like New Zealand, Chile, and Peru are also reportedly advancing well, as per informed sources.

In the case of Qatar, talks have reached a critical stage with both countries expected to define the terms for an FTA by early next month. Minister Goyal is anticipated to visit Qatar in early October to aid in progressing these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

