Uni Abex Alloy's Bold Expansion: Doubling Production Capacity by 2025

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd, a key player in the metallurgical sector, announced plans to invest Rs 100 crore to significantly boost its production capacity. The expansion of its manufacturing facility in Dharwad, Karnataka, aims to more than double the output of high-performance alloys, catering to growing industry demands.

According to Kuldeep Bhan, Group President of Global Metallurgy Business at Neterwala Group, the project will include the introduction of a new dedicated manufacturing line. This enhancement aligns with their strategy to capitalize on increasing demand spurred by government initiatives and industrial growth.

The decision underscores the company's commitment to providing advanced metallurgical solutions. High-performance alloys, known for their strength and resistance, are crucial in sectors such as aerospace, energy, and automotive, positioning Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd to lead in this specialized domain.

