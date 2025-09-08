Uni Abex Alloy's Bold Expansion: Doubling Production Capacity by 2025
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd plans to invest over Rs 100 crore to double its production capacity of high-performance alloys by 2025. The expansion in Dharwad, Karnataka, aims to meet rising demand from industries like iron and steel. The company seeks to boost its output to 12,000 metric tonnes annually.
- Country:
- India
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd, a key player in the metallurgical sector, announced plans to invest Rs 100 crore to significantly boost its production capacity. The expansion of its manufacturing facility in Dharwad, Karnataka, aims to more than double the output of high-performance alloys, catering to growing industry demands.
According to Kuldeep Bhan, Group President of Global Metallurgy Business at Neterwala Group, the project will include the introduction of a new dedicated manufacturing line. This enhancement aligns with their strategy to capitalize on increasing demand spurred by government initiatives and industrial growth.
The decision underscores the company's commitment to providing advanced metallurgical solutions. High-performance alloys, known for their strength and resistance, are crucial in sectors such as aerospace, energy, and automotive, positioning Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd to lead in this specialized domain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and Israel Forge New Chapter with Strategic Investment Agreement
Future Investment Collaboration: PIF and Macquarie Team Up
From Political Scion to Investment Magnate: The Rise of 1789 Capital
Lyno AI: The Next Frontier for Crypto Investments
India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty