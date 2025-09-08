Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers
The Punjab Cabinet has approved a relief package, including compensation for farmers and a sand extraction scheme, to aid flood-affected areas. Led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who joined remotely from the hospital, these measures aim to alleviate the financial burdens of impacted families and agriculture.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Cabinet has announced a significant relief initiative to support farmers affected by recent flooding. The package includes Rs 20,000 per acre compensation for crop damage and an innovative 'Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret' scheme allowing farmers to extract and profit from sand deposited on their land.
This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who called in from a hospital in Mohali. Mann assured that cheques would be distributed to the farmers and underscored that this compensation is the highest offered by any Indian state.
Additionally, the government plans to provide Rs 4 lakh to families who lost members in the floods and extend loan repayment deadlines for affected farmers. Further surveys will be conducted to assess damages to private and government properties, ensuring comprehensive support for Punjab's flood-stricken population.
