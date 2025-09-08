Telangana Tops in Per Capita Income, Surpassing Haryana and Karnataka

Telangana has emerged as the leading state in terms of per capita income, reaching Rs 3.87 lakh. This achievement surpasses well-known economic powerhouses such as Karnataka and Haryana, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday.

Speaking at the state-level bankers' meeting, Vikramarka praised Telangana's banks for surpassing 33.64 percent of the Annual Credit Plan targets in priority sector lending. The state's economic success is attributed to a blend of strong agricultural policies and industrial growth.

The state has introduced several agriculture-focused schemes, including significant crop loan waivers and bonuses for select crops, which have bolstered the economy. With a boost from the MSME sector, the government also advanced housing projects, signaling comprehensive development efforts across Telangana.