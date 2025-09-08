Telangana Tops in Per Capita Income, Surpassing Haryana and Karnataka
Telangana has taken the lead in India's per capita income at Rs 3.87 lakh, surpassing Haryana and Karnataka. The state has achieved significant milestones in agriculture and industrial growth, bolstered by government policies, driving substantial economic progress and setting a benchmark for others.
- Country:
- India
Telangana has emerged as the leading state in terms of per capita income, reaching Rs 3.87 lakh. This achievement surpasses well-known economic powerhouses such as Karnataka and Haryana, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday.
Speaking at the state-level bankers' meeting, Vikramarka praised Telangana's banks for surpassing 33.64 percent of the Annual Credit Plan targets in priority sector lending. The state's economic success is attributed to a blend of strong agricultural policies and industrial growth.
The state has introduced several agriculture-focused schemes, including significant crop loan waivers and bonuses for select crops, which have bolstered the economy. With a boost from the MSME sector, the government also advanced housing projects, signaling comprehensive development efforts across Telangana.
ALSO READ
Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?
Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa: A New Vision for Indonesia's Economic Growth
Devastation in Kashmir: Floods Wreak Havoc on Agriculture
Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Spurs Economic Growth in Aravalli
Flood Havoc in Hoshiarpur: Infrastructure and Agriculture Hit Hard