Left Menu

Trufrost & Butler Secures $7M to Bolster Global Expansion

Trufrost & Butler, specializing in commercial refrigeration and food services, has raised $7 million from Carpediem Capital. The funds will support order fulfillment, service infrastructure expansion, domestic manufacturing, and exploration of global markets. Co-founder Neeraj Seth emphasizes enhancing the service backbone and broadening global expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:49 IST
Trufrost & Butler Secures $7M to Bolster Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trufrost & Butler, renowned for its commercial refrigeration and food service equipment, has successfully raised $7 million in a funding round from Carpediem Capital.

The company plans to use the funds to improve order fulfillment, expand service infrastructure, boost domestic manufacturing, and explore international markets, according to a recent statement.

The capital infusion aims to strengthen Trufrost & Butler's commitment to the Indian market and prepare for global expansion, Co-Founder and Managing Director Neeraj Seth stated, highlighting the enhancement of service support and fast-tracking manufacturing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Bold Green Blueprint: Shaping Climate Solutions

Africa's Bold Green Blueprint: Shaping Climate Solutions

 Global
2
Devastating Punjab Floods: Call for Comprehensive Relief Package

Devastating Punjab Floods: Call for Comprehensive Relief Package

 India
3
Europe's New Global Strategy: Beyond Traditional Alliances

Europe's New Global Strategy: Beyond Traditional Alliances

 Germany
4
Lalu Prasad Yadav Challenges Legality of CBI FIR in Land-for-Jobs Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav Challenges Legality of CBI FIR in Land-for-Jobs Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025