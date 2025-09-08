Trufrost & Butler Secures $7M to Bolster Global Expansion

Trufrost & Butler, renowned for its commercial refrigeration and food service equipment, has successfully raised $7 million in a funding round from Carpediem Capital.

The company plans to use the funds to improve order fulfillment, expand service infrastructure, boost domestic manufacturing, and explore international markets, according to a recent statement.

The capital infusion aims to strengthen Trufrost & Butler's commitment to the Indian market and prepare for global expansion, Co-Founder and Managing Director Neeraj Seth stated, highlighting the enhancement of service support and fast-tracking manufacturing efforts.

