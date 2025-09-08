Trufrost & Butler Secures $7M to Bolster Global Expansion
Trufrost & Butler, specializing in commercial refrigeration and food services, has raised $7 million from Carpediem Capital. The funds will support order fulfillment, service infrastructure expansion, domestic manufacturing, and exploration of global markets. Co-founder Neeraj Seth emphasizes enhancing the service backbone and broadening global expertise.
- India
Trufrost & Butler, renowned for its commercial refrigeration and food service equipment, has successfully raised $7 million in a funding round from Carpediem Capital.
The company plans to use the funds to improve order fulfillment, expand service infrastructure, boost domestic manufacturing, and explore international markets, according to a recent statement.
The capital infusion aims to strengthen Trufrost & Butler's commitment to the Indian market and prepare for global expansion, Co-Founder and Managing Director Neeraj Seth stated, highlighting the enhancement of service support and fast-tracking manufacturing efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
