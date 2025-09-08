Amazon India Praises GST Overhaul for Empowering Small Sellers

In a significant endorsement, Amazon India has hailed the government's newly approved two-slab Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, describing it as a 'very progressive reform' and a 'game changer' for small sellers. The e-commerce giant expects the overhaul to have a considerable positive impact on customers and the seller ecosystem.

Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President of Categories at Amazon India, stated that the revamped GST regime will democratize digital commerce for vendors from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The changes are expected to allow sellers and brands to offer better deals due to rate reductions.

Amazon India is gearing up for its flagship 'Great Indian Festival' sale on September 23, with expectations that the GST changes will offer customers the year's lowest prices on over one lakh products. The company has invested over Rs 2,000 crore to manage the anticipated surge in demand, focusing on expanding capacity and enhancing technology integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)