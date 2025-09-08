Left Menu

Amazon India Praises GST Overhaul for Empowering Small Sellers

Amazon India applauds the government's new GST structure, labeling it a 'progressive reform' and a 'game changer.' This reform is expected to benefit customers and small sellers, especially those in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Amazon is preparing for increased demand during its Great Indian Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant endorsement, Amazon India has hailed the government's newly approved two-slab Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, describing it as a 'very progressive reform' and a 'game changer' for small sellers. The e-commerce giant expects the overhaul to have a considerable positive impact on customers and the seller ecosystem.

Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President of Categories at Amazon India, stated that the revamped GST regime will democratize digital commerce for vendors from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The changes are expected to allow sellers and brands to offer better deals due to rate reductions.

Amazon India is gearing up for its flagship 'Great Indian Festival' sale on September 23, with expectations that the GST changes will offer customers the year's lowest prices on over one lakh products. The company has invested over Rs 2,000 crore to manage the anticipated surge in demand, focusing on expanding capacity and enhancing technology integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

