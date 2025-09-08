Militants Tighten Grip: Fuel Blockade in Mali Escalates Tensions

In a bold move to exert its influence on Mali's economy, an armed group linked to al-Qaida torched fuel tankers over the weekend, intensifying its campaign against fuel imports from neighboring nations.

The attack occurred in Mali's Sikasso region, allegedly targeting trucks arriving from Ivory Coast. This latest development was confirmed by a regional security source, who verified the authenticity of circulating videos depicting the incident.

The fuel blockade, declared last week by Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), threatens to exacerbate economic challenges for the landlocked country, further destabilizing the Sahel as experts warn of broader regional impacts.