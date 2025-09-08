Left Menu

Militants Tighten Grip: Fuel Blockade in Mali Escalates Tensions

An al-Qaida-affiliated group in Mali imposed a fuel blockade, attacking tankers from Ivory Coast to strengthen its control over the economy. The insurgency, part of a larger regional conflict, is expected to worsen economic hardships and challenge government and military responses in the Sahel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:06 IST
Militants Tighten Grip: Fuel Blockade in Mali Escalates Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mali

In a bold move to exert its influence on Mali's economy, an armed group linked to al-Qaida torched fuel tankers over the weekend, intensifying its campaign against fuel imports from neighboring nations.

The attack occurred in Mali's Sikasso region, allegedly targeting trucks arriving from Ivory Coast. This latest development was confirmed by a regional security source, who verified the authenticity of circulating videos depicting the incident.

The fuel blockade, declared last week by Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), threatens to exacerbate economic challenges for the landlocked country, further destabilizing the Sahel as experts warn of broader regional impacts.

TRENDING

1
Daring Gold Heist at Red Fort: Mastermind and Accomplices Nabbed

Daring Gold Heist at Red Fort: Mastermind and Accomplices Nabbed

 India
2
BRICS itself can set an example by reviewing trade flows among its member states: Jaishankar.

BRICS itself can set an example by reviewing trade flows among its member st...

 India
3
Detention of Mehraj Malik Sparks Political Uproar in J&K

Detention of Mehraj Malik Sparks Political Uproar in J&K

 India
4
Wall Street Eyes Fed Rate Cuts After Weak Jobs Report

Wall Street Eyes Fed Rate Cuts After Weak Jobs Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025