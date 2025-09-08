South Korea-U.S. Diplomatic Friction Over Mass Immigration Raid

South Korean authorities are negotiating with the U.S. following last week's detention of 300 South Koreans in a major immigration raid at a Georgia-based car battery project. The raid involved armoured vehicles and left South Korea seeking damage control.

The operation, targeting a site by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution, has strained U.S.-South Korea ties, particularly after a recent meeting between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at strengthening business partnerships.

The raid underscores ongoing challenges foreign companies face in adhering to U.S. immigration laws as they expand operations. Economic investments totalling billions are now under scrutiny, emphasizing the need for balanced legal compliance and workforce availability.

