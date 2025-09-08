South Korea-U.S. Diplomatic Friction Over Mass Immigration Raid
South Korea and the U.S. are in talks following the detention of 300 South Koreans in a massive raid at a car battery project in Georgia. The operation, linked to Hyundai and LG, has strained diplomatic ties, highlighting immigration and workforce challenges faced by foreign firms investing in America.
South Korean authorities are negotiating with the U.S. following last week's detention of 300 South Koreans in a major immigration raid at a Georgia-based car battery project. The raid involved armoured vehicles and left South Korea seeking damage control.
The operation, targeting a site by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution, has strained U.S.-South Korea ties, particularly after a recent meeting between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at strengthening business partnerships.
The raid underscores ongoing challenges foreign companies face in adhering to U.S. immigration laws as they expand operations. Economic investments totalling billions are now under scrutiny, emphasizing the need for balanced legal compliance and workforce availability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
