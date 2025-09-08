Strengthening Skies: Aviation Safety and Performance Reviewed

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held a key review meeting on Monday with airline representatives to address vital issues surrounding the aviation sector.

The gathering included officials from the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), focusing on safety, fleet performance, and passenger facilitation.

Naidu emphasized the institutionalization of these reviews to bolster monitoring and coordination on operational concerns, ensuring strict adherence to safety protocols by airlines to enhance overall efficiency and passenger experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)