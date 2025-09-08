Left Menu

Global Trade Stability: Jaishankar Calls for Fair Economic Practices at BRICS Summit

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights the need for fair and transparent economic practices at a BRICS summit, amid global tensions over Washington's tariff policies. He emphasizes the importance of creating resilient supply chains and inclusive trade systems to address multiple global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:13 IST
Global Trade Stability: Jaishankar Calls for Fair Economic Practices at BRICS Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the importance of a stable and predictable environment for global trade and investment during a virtual BRICS summit. Jaishankar, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasized the need for fair and transparent economic practices as global tensions rise over U.S. tariff policies.

The summit, organized by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, aimed to address trade disruptions stemming from Washington's trade and tariff strategies. Leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, participated in assessing the impact of such policies on global economic stability.

Jaishankar called for creating resilient, reliable, and shorter supply chains and underscored the importance of separating trade measures from non-trade issues. He noted India's significant trade deficits with BRICS countries and advocated for inclusive, equitable, and rules-based international trading systems, particularly for developing nations.

TRENDING

1
Tunisia Triumphs: Mohamed Ben Romdhane Sends Team to 2026 World Cup

Tunisia Triumphs: Mohamed Ben Romdhane Sends Team to 2026 World Cup

 Global
2
Mysterious Containers Wash Ashore in Maharashtra: Environmental Concerns Rise

Mysterious Containers Wash Ashore in Maharashtra: Environmental Concerns Ris...

 India
3
Historic Victory: India Breaks Oman's Stronghold in CAFA Nations Cup

Historic Victory: India Breaks Oman's Stronghold in CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan
4
EGAS and BP Partner to Boost Gas Production in Mediterranean

EGAS and BP Partner to Boost Gas Production in Mediterranean

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025