US-Pakistan Strengthen Ties with Strategic Metals MoU

In a significant development, Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding with a US metals firm on Monday, aimed at bolstering collaboration in the mineral sector.

The US Embassy confirmed that Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Zach Harkenrider led a delegation alongside the US Strategic Metals to sign the MoU with Pakistan's Frontier Works Organisation at the Prime Minister House.

US Strategic Metals specializes in extracting key metals like cobalt, nickel, and copper, and is recognized for its work with old lithium-ion batteries. According to US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker, the signing underscores the robust US-Pakistan bilateral relationship, directly benefiting both nations. This agreement furthers US priorities under Trump's administration to secure critical mineral resources vital to national security and prosperity.

