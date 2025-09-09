Mysterious Drone Strike on Gaza Aid Flotilla

A startling incident unfolded as the Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza revealed one of its vessels was struck by a suspected drone attack. Despite the alarming event, all passengers and crew members were reported unharmed and safe.

Currently stationed at Tunisia's Sidi Bou Said port, the Flotilla is an international initiative aiming to provide humanitarian relief to Gaza. It seeks to deliver essential aid via civilian boats, underscoring a significant peace-driven mission amidst mounting tensions.

The recent incident raises questions about the security and risks involved in humanitarian operations in international waters and emphasizes the urgency of addressing the challenges facing aid delivery to regions in conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)