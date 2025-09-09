Left Menu

Lachlan Murdoch Consolidates Control in Murdoch Media Empire

The Murdoch family has concluded a deal allowing Lachlan Murdoch to solidify his control over their media empire, including Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. This resolves internal disputes post-Rupert Murdoch's era, preserving the outlets' conservative stance. Familial tensions echoed themes from the TV series 'Succession.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 05:35 IST
Lachlan Murdoch Consolidates Control in Murdoch Media Empire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Murdoch family has finalized a high-stakes agreement empowering Rupert Murdoch's eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, to assume control of the family's media conglomerate, which encompasses influential entities like Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. Announced on Monday, the settlement resolves a prolonged internal dispute over leadership succession following the death of the patriarch.

This resolution cements the conservative inclination of Murdoch's media holdings and forms a fascinating parallel to the popular TV drama 'Succession,' inspired by the power struggles within the family. As part of the deal, Rupert's other children, James, Elisabeth, and Prudence, will receive cash payments from selling their shares, with none of them assuming executive power.

A new trust is slated to support Lachlan and his sisters, Grace and Chloe. Meanwhile, past attempts by Rupert Murdoch to amend family trust terms to favor Lachlan exclusively were blocked by a Reno court, leading to the comprehensive settlement.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests

Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests

 Global
2
Operation Midway Blitz: Controversial Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

Operation Midway Blitz: Controversial Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

 Global
3
Japan Weighs Support for Ambitious Alaska Gas Pipeline Project

Japan Weighs Support for Ambitious Alaska Gas Pipeline Project

 Global
4
South Korea Initiates Worker Repatriation from Atlanta

South Korea Initiates Worker Repatriation from Atlanta

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025