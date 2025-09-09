Lachlan Murdoch Consolidates Control in Murdoch Media Empire

The Murdoch family has finalized a high-stakes agreement empowering Rupert Murdoch's eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, to assume control of the family's media conglomerate, which encompasses influential entities like Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. Announced on Monday, the settlement resolves a prolonged internal dispute over leadership succession following the death of the patriarch.

This resolution cements the conservative inclination of Murdoch's media holdings and forms a fascinating parallel to the popular TV drama 'Succession,' inspired by the power struggles within the family. As part of the deal, Rupert's other children, James, Elisabeth, and Prudence, will receive cash payments from selling their shares, with none of them assuming executive power.

A new trust is slated to support Lachlan and his sisters, Grace and Chloe. Meanwhile, past attempts by Rupert Murdoch to amend family trust terms to favor Lachlan exclusively were blocked by a Reno court, leading to the comprehensive settlement.