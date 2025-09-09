IDB Commits $2.5B to Boost Security and Justice in Latin America, Caribbean

At the Regional Security and Justice Summit, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) announced a landmark $2.5 billion commitment in loans over the next three years to strengthen citizen security across Latin America and the Caribbean. The funding will focus on protecting communities, strengthening justice institutions, and tackling illicit financial flows, marking one of the most ambitious multilateral security investments in the region to date.

A Regional Gathering for Cooperation

The summit, co-hosted by the IDB and Argentina’s Ministry of National Security, brought together ministers, judicial leaders, international partners, civil society organizations, and security experts to advance dialogue and cooperation. It marked the second regional meeting of the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development, which was launched in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in 2023.

The event underscored the region’s growing determination to confront escalating challenges, including organized crime, human trafficking, and illicit financial flows, while improving community-level safety and justice systems.

A New Rapid Response Task Force

IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn unveiled not only the $2.5 billion financial commitment but also the launch of a new Rapid Response Task Force against Violence and Organized Crime.

This permanent mechanism is designed to provide immediate, flexible technical assistance during security crises. Whether facing sudden spikes in violence, trafficking surges, or institutional vulnerabilities, countries will be able to activate the Task Force for advisory teams and short-term action plans, ensuring rapid coordination between police, prosecutors, prison systems, and other critical institutions.

“With the launch of the Task Force and the historic commitment of $2.5 billion over the next three years, the Alliance is moving toward a new stage: a faster and more effective response to security crises and large-scale investment in the reforms our region needs for sustainable development,” said Goldfajn.

Faster Support for Security Emergencies

To complement this rapid response capacity, the IDB is streamlining its technical cooperation procedures. For the first time, security-related projects can now be prepared and approved within just 15 days, drastically reducing the time governments must wait for international assistance during emergencies.

Argentina Takes the Lead

During the summit, Argentina assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Alliance, succeeding Ecuador, which guided the initiative through its founding year. Under Ecuador’s leadership, the Alliance achieved significant milestones, including:

Developing regional guidelines for combating human trafficking .

Supporting the creation of an app for digital exchange of criminal records .

Designing tools to fight environmental and financial crimes .

Approving $550 million in loans for Ecuador to strengthen crime prevention and regulate illegal mining.

With Argentina at the helm, the Alliance is expected to deepen its focus on institutional reform and community protection, while also modernizing justice systems.

IDB Support in Argentina and Beyond

In Argentina specifically, the IDB is working with national authorities on two high-priority areas:

Strengthening federal security institutions .

Modernizing the criminal justice system, particularly through the implementation of the new Federal Criminal Procedure Code.

These efforts reflect the IDB’s broader strategy, led by its Citizen Security Division—the first of its kind at a multilateral development bank. The division combines financing, technical expertise, innovation, and cooperation to provide comprehensive support for security and justice reform.

Entering a New Phase

With the $2.5 billion pledge and the creation of the Rapid Response Task Force, the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development is entering a new phase of action. It will not only continue supporting long-term reforms but also provide real-time responses to emerging crises, helping governments protect vulnerable populations and disrupt criminal networks.

Ultimately, the IDB reaffirmed its mission: to work side by side with Latin American and Caribbean nations in building safer, more just societies, laying the foundations for sustainable development across the region.