Ireland Contributes €200,000 to Boost Safe Trade and SPS Systems in Developing Nations

Ireland has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to supporting safe and inclusive global trade with a new contribution of EUR 200,000 (CHF 187,400) to the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF). This latest pledge brings Ireland’s total contributions since 2007 to over CHF 3.8 million, underscoring its dedication to strengthening sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) capacity in developing and least-developed countries.

Strengthening SPS Systems for Safer Trade

The new contribution will help the STDF deliver on its 2025–2030 Strategy, “Facilitating Safe Trade to Meet Global Goals.” This strategy places SPS capacity development at the heart of enabling farmers, food producers, and traders to participate more fully in global agri-food value chains.

Through enhanced food safety measures and improved animal and plant health systems, the funding will help developing countries tackle SPS challenges, reduce trade barriers, and unlock new market opportunities. Special emphasis will be placed on supporting women and youth entrepreneurs, ensuring inclusivity and sustainability in agricultural trade.

Global Endorsement from WTO Leadership

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), welcomed Ireland’s contribution, calling it an investment in global resilience and sustainable trade:

“My sincere thanks to Ireland for this important contribution, which will contribute to strengthening SPS systems in developing and least-developed countries, enabling farmers and producers to meet international standards, reduce trade barriers and connect to global markets. By advancing safer food and more resilient agricultural practices, Ireland’s support will translate into higher incomes, healthier communities and more sustainable trade.”

Ireland’s Commitment to Inclusive Development

Neale Richmond, Ireland’s Minister of State for International Development and the Diaspora, also emphasized Ireland’s broader development priorities:

“Supporting the STDF is an investment in safer food systems, stronger economies and more inclusive trade. I am pleased that this contribution demonstrates Ireland’s long-standing commitment to prioritising those furthest behind, as well as to building a fairer and more sustainable global trading system.”

Ireland’s support aligns closely with its development cooperation priorities, including food systems strengthening, health, and gender equality. The STDF’s Gender Action Plan promotes inclusive participation in agricultural value chains. For example, in Senegal, an STDF-backed project integrates gender considerations into SPS development, empowering women—who play a vital role in farming and processing—to actively shape export opportunities.

Addressing Global Challenges

The contribution comes at a critical time, as climate change, conflict, and insecurity increasingly threaten communities worldwide. By improving SPS systems, developing countries can safeguard food safety, strengthen resilience, and ensure that agricultural products meet international standards—paving the way for sustainable growth and poverty reduction.

STDF’s Role and Impact

Since its inception, the STDF has funded over 260 projects that have directly benefited developing countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Eligible countries are encouraged to apply for both project grants and project preparation grants, enabling them to design scalable SPS solutions tailored to national contexts.

The STDF is a global multi-stakeholder partnership established by:

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

The World Bank Group

The World Health Organization (WHO)

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH)

The World Trade Organization (WTO) (which also manages the facility)

By responding to evolving SPS needs, the STDF contributes directly to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those relating to food security, trade, poverty reduction, and climate resilience.

Looking Ahead

Ireland’s latest contribution reinforces the global importance of SPS systems in ensuring safe, inclusive, and sustainable trade. By helping countries access international markets and build resilient food systems, this funding will create opportunities for smallholders, boost rural incomes, and promote healthier communities worldwide.