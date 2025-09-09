Left Menu

Germany's Electric Mobility Leap: A Call from Chancellor Merz

Chancellor Friedrich Merz urges Germany to spearhead the shift to electric mobility to compete amid rising Asian competition and trade barriers. At the IAA Munich auto show, Merz emphasized the automotive sector's significance, advocating for strategic transformation and collaboration with industry stakeholders to fuel economic growth.

Updated: 09-09-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on Germany to take a leading role in the transition toward electric mobility, warning that the nation risks falling behind amidst fierce competition from Asian rivals and mounting trade barriers. Speaking on Tuesday at the IAA Munich auto show, Europe's largest automotive exhibition, Merz stressed the need for strategic direction.

Merz highlighted the automotive sector's critical importance to Europe's largest economy, citing overregulation as a potential threat. "We aim to shape the transformation of the automotive industry rather than follow it," he declared, pointing to the opportunities that lie within this pivotal shift for both the industry and Germany.

Amid challenges such as U.S. tariffs and competition with China, Europe's carmakers are hoping to change the narrative at this year's IAA with new model initiatives. As Germany faces economic contraction, Merz is committed to increasing investment and positioning Germany as a competitive business hub to drive recovery.

