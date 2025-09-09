Left Menu

Sebi Simplifies Disclosure Document Format for Portfolio Managers

To enhance business efficiency, Sebi introduced a streamlined format for portfolio managers' disclosure documents. This format includes static and dynamic sections, facilitating easier updates and investor understanding. The improved structure aims to aid operational convenience and simplify information dissemination for portfolio management services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:28 IST
Sebi Simplifies Disclosure Document Format for Portfolio Managers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance the ease of doing business, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has launched a streamlined format for disclosure documents required by portfolio managers. Declared on Tuesday, this new format divides the documents into 'dynamic' and 'static' sections, Sebi announced via circular.

The 'dynamic' section encompasses content frequently updated, such as client representation, financial performance, and audit observations over the past three years. Meanwhile, the 'static' section contains more permanent disclosures like disclaimer clauses, service descriptions, risk factors, and the portfolio manager's diversification strategy.

This revised format aims not only to simplify document management for portfolio managers but also to ease investor comprehension. Material changes will be highlighted clearly in communications, providing clarity for stakeholders. The new procedure has been designed to ensure that any updated sections receive certification from an independent Chartered Accountant and be reported to both clients and Sebi within seven working days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Agricultural Revamp: Modern Tech Meets Indigenous Fairs

Haryana's Agricultural Revamp: Modern Tech Meets Indigenous Fairs

 India
2
PM Modi Unveils Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Punjab's Recovery and Rural Development

PM Modi Unveils Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Punjab's Recovery and Rural Developme...

 India
3
Karnataka Tensions Rise Amidst Political Accusations

Karnataka Tensions Rise Amidst Political Accusations

 India
4
Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana Empowers Farmers with Rs 1,892.61 Crore Boost

Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana Empowers Farmers with Rs...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025