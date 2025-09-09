Israel Seeks Economic Strengthening Through UPI with India
Israel is endeavoring to fortify its economic ties with India by establishing a framework for UPI-driven transactions, according to a senior official. Amid ongoing FTA negotiations, a newly signed Bilateral Investment Agreement marks the start of deeper financial collaboration. The geopolitical situation also leans favorably towards this economic alliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Tel Aviv is keen to bolster its economic relationship with New Delhi, working on a joint system for UPI payments, a high-ranking Israeli official revealed.
Following the signing of a Bilateral Investment Agreement, conversations persist around a Free Trade Agreement that could soon be finalized.
These developments indicate a promising trajectory for Indo-Israeli economic engagements amidst a dynamically changing Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
