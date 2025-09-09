Left Menu

Israel Seeks Economic Strengthening Through UPI with India

Israel is endeavoring to fortify its economic ties with India by establishing a framework for UPI-driven transactions, according to a senior official. Amid ongoing FTA negotiations, a newly signed Bilateral Investment Agreement marks the start of deeper financial collaboration. The geopolitical situation also leans favorably towards this economic alliance.

Israel Seeks Economic Strengthening Through UPI with India
  India

Tel Aviv is keen to bolster its economic relationship with New Delhi, working on a joint system for UPI payments, a high-ranking Israeli official revealed.

Following the signing of a Bilateral Investment Agreement, conversations persist around a Free Trade Agreement that could soon be finalized.

These developments indicate a promising trajectory for Indo-Israeli economic engagements amidst a dynamically changing Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.

