Delhi-NCR: Epicentre of India's Luxury Housing Renaissance

Delhi-NCR has become the focal point of a significant rise in India's luxury housing sector, with record-breaking sales demonstrating a growing demand for premium living. This trend, however, is not just about larger homes; consumers are now prioritizing properties that reflect their individuality and lifestyle aspirations through tailored designs and exclusivity.

A report by CBRE-ASSOCHAM reveals an 85% surge in the luxury housing segment year-on-year for the first half of 2025, culminating in the sale of approximately 7,000 high-end units across major cities. Delhi-NCR alone accounted for 4,000 of these sales, marking a threefold increase compared to previous years. Yukti Nagpal of the Gulshan Group notes that luxury has evolved to encompass experiences, comfort, and community, with locations like the Noida Expressway attracting elite buyers for its advanced infrastructure and lifestyle amenities.

The demand for personalized luxury housing is driven by high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and global citizens, who view these properties as legacies and lifestyle statements. Areas such as Golf Course Road and the Noida sectors are becoming hotspots for aspirational living due to their world-class projects and integrated townships. Meanwhile, Gurugram's emerging micro-markets are redefining exclusivity, making it a preferred destination for high-value investments.