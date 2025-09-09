Norfolk Southern Prioritizes Amtrak: A Landmark Settlement

In a significant settlement, Norfolk Southern Corporation has pledged to prioritize Amtrak passenger trains over its freight services. This agreement aims to rectify past issues where freight trains delayed Amtrak's Crescent Route services, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The Justice Department's announcement marks the resolution of allegations claiming that Norfolk Southern's freight operations impeded timely service on the route stretching from New York City to New Orleans. This resolution underscores the importance of adhering to federal law standards for train priority.

The deal between Norfolk Southern and Amtrak highlights an increased focus on passenger service quality and compliance with federal regulations, setting a precedent for future railway operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)