Justice Department Shake-Up: Prosecutor Fired Over Comey Case Refusal

The Justice Department has dismissed Robert McBride, a top prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, after he declined to lead the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey.

McBride, 64, was asked to take on the Comey case but expressed difficulties in managing both the case and his duties within the office. Notably, a federal judge previously dismissed charges against Comey, stating they were brought unlawfully.

Lindsey Halligan, a U.S. Attorney with close ties to Trump, reported that McBride had held private meetings with federal judges. This revelation played a part in his dismissal, which was backed by the Attorney General. The Justice Department has yet to comment further.

(With inputs from agencies.)