Urgent Measures for Srinagar-Jammu Highway Restoration as Peak Fruit Season Approaches

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah affirmed efforts to restore the Srinagar-Jammu Highway and explore solutions for uninterrupted transport during peak fruit seasons. Meeting Jammu and Kashmir Fruits' Association, Abdullah assured ongoing talks with the Railways Ministry to introduce a cargo service and prioritize fruit truck movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, addressed the ongoing closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway by engaging with the Jammu and Kashmir Fruits and Vegetable Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKPICCA). The discussion aimed at resolving the transport disruption affecting the vital region.

In his remarks, Abdullah emphasized the government's dedication to reestablishing the highway while seeking long-lasting remedies that prevent its closure during peak seasons. He responded to the delegation's call for immediate government intervention to ensure the smooth movement of fruit and vegetable trucks beyond the Union Territory, prioritizing the peak fruit season needs.

Omar Abdullah assured JKPICCA that the government was working closely with the Union Ministry of Railways to introduce a vital railway cargo service and obtain additional transport rakes. This initiative intends to expedite the delivery of Kashmir's fruit produce to national markets, alleviating the highway's extended closure due to natural disasters.

