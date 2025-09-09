Advisory Group Aims to Boost Iron Ore Production

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has launched an advisory group to devise actionable strategies for ramping up iron ore production in the country. This initiative is expected to drive growth in domestic consumption and exports.

The minister highlighted detailed discussions with key stakeholders, including the steel and mining sectors, the environment ministry, and the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT). These interactions are crucial for developing plans to expand iron ore and steel output.

By forming an advisory group comprising both public and private sector participants, Goyal aims for collaborative solutions. The group will focus on creating viable timelines and strategies to ensure competitive domestic pricing and enhanced export capabilities, he reported to the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)