Tear Gas Scare Triggers Heathrow Terminal Evacuation

A 57-year-old man has been arrested after an incident involving tear gas led to a partial evacuation at Heathrow Airport. The man was found with a canister of CS gas, which forced the closure of Terminal 4 for about three hours.

Paramedics treated around 20 people who fortunately did not suffer serious injuries. Authorities confirmed that the situation is not being treated as terror-related.

The suspect, held on suspicions of possessing CS spray and causing public nuisance, remains in custody as investigations continue. In the UK, CS spray is classified as a firearm. The police, firefighters, and ambulance crews responded swiftly to this hazardous material alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)