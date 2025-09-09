Left Menu

Tear Gas Scare Triggers Heathrow Terminal Evacuation

A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing tear gas, causing a partial evacuation at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 4. The incident, which involved CS gas, did not result in serious injuries. Police continue their investigation as the situation is not terror-related and the man remains in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 57-year-old man has been arrested after an incident involving tear gas led to a partial evacuation at Heathrow Airport. The man was found with a canister of CS gas, which forced the closure of Terminal 4 for about three hours.

Paramedics treated around 20 people who fortunately did not suffer serious injuries. Authorities confirmed that the situation is not being treated as terror-related.

The suspect, held on suspicions of possessing CS spray and causing public nuisance, remains in custody as investigations continue. In the UK, CS spray is classified as a firearm. The police, firefighters, and ambulance crews responded swiftly to this hazardous material alert.

Latest News

