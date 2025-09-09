Left Menu

Impasse Over Kolkata Metro Construction Set for Resolution

The West Bengal government and Kolkata Metro officials met to address a standstill regarding police approval for constructing a viaduct at Chingrighata for the Orange Line extension. This follows the Calcutta High Court's directive to swiftly resolve the issue to benefit commuters. The matter remains under judicial consideration.

Updated: 09-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government and Kolkata Metro authorities are diligently working to resolve a stalemate over police clearance required for the construction of a major viaduct at Chingrighata, crucial for extending the Orange Line to Salt Lake Sector 5.

The meeting was convened following the Calcutta High Court's prompt to stakeholders to negotiate a solution to this ongoing delay in the metro project, which remains a sub judice matter. The court had called for an early resolution given the public interest, emphasizing the need to benefit the thousands of commuters relying on this development.

This discussion comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three new metro stretches, including parts of the Orange Line. However, construction faces a bottleneck at the busy Chingrighata crossing due to pending police permits, a hurdle Metro authorities aim to swiftly overcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

