Flights to Kathmandu Grounded Amid Fierce Protests

Air India and IndiGo, among others, have grounded flights to Kathmandu as Nepal's capital grapples with intense anti-government protests. The sudden airport closure leaves passengers stranded, as airlines scramble to adjust operations.

Nepal Airlines and Air India canceled several flights between Delhi and Kathmandu on Tuesday and Wednesday. Smoke detected at Kathmandu's airport forced one Air India flight to return, and another was rerouted, an insider revealed.

The airlines are issuing waivers and advisories while keeping a close watch on the evolving situation. India has advised its nationals to avoid traveling to Nepal amidst the turmoil, further escalating concerns.