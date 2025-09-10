FAA Issues Lithium Battery Safety Alert for Airlines

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a critical safety alert to airlines, highlighting the risks posed by lithium batteries in passenger compartments. This response comes in light of numerous serious incidents tied to these energy sources on aircraft.

The FAA reported 50 incidents this year involving lithium-ion battery smoke, fires, or extreme heat, with some resulting in flight diversions and injuries. A notable occurrence involved a passenger's cell phone on an American Airlines flight to Madrid from Dallas that overheated and emitted smoke, causing passenger injuries and damage to the aircraft.

With concerns mounting, the FAA has recommended that airlines enhance risk mitigation strategies, increase awareness through clear messaging, and thoroughly review firefighting procedures and training to address these potential fire risks effectively.

