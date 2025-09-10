Left Menu

FAA Issues Lithium Battery Safety Alert for Airlines

The Federal Aviation Administration has warned airlines about the risks associated with lithium batteries in aircraft, following numerous incidents involving smoke, fire, or extreme heat this year. Airlines are urged to implement risk mitigation strategies and review firefighting procedures to manage potential threats effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 01:13 IST
FAA Issues Lithium Battery Safety Alert for Airlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a critical safety alert to airlines, highlighting the risks posed by lithium batteries in passenger compartments. This response comes in light of numerous serious incidents tied to these energy sources on aircraft.

The FAA reported 50 incidents this year involving lithium-ion battery smoke, fires, or extreme heat, with some resulting in flight diversions and injuries. A notable occurrence involved a passenger's cell phone on an American Airlines flight to Madrid from Dallas that overheated and emitted smoke, causing passenger injuries and damage to the aircraft.

With concerns mounting, the FAA has recommended that airlines enhance risk mitigation strategies, increase awareness through clear messaging, and thoroughly review firefighting procedures and training to address these potential fire risks effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court grants unusually quick hearing on whether President Donald Trump has the power to impose sweeping tariffs, reports AP.

Supreme Court grants unusually quick hearing on whether President Donald Tru...

 Global
2
Iran and U.N. Stride Toward Nuclear Inspections Amid Tensions

Iran and U.N. Stride Toward Nuclear Inspections Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Elizabeth Tsurkov's Harrowing Journey: From Captivity to Freedom

Elizabeth Tsurkov's Harrowing Journey: From Captivity to Freedom

 Global
4
Supreme Test: Trump's Tariffs Under Legal Scrutiny

Supreme Test: Trump's Tariffs Under Legal Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025