Mayawati Urges India to Address Concerns Over Anti-Hindu Incidents in Bangladesh

BSP president Mayawati has raised alarm over anti-India and anti-Hindu incidents in Bangladesh, urging the Indian government to take effective steps. She highlighted the communal violence against Hindu minorities and the recent killing of a Dalit youth, stressing the need for India’s active intervention to protect minority rights.

BSP president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati voiced her concern about recent anti-India and anti-Hindu incidents in Bangladesh and called for decisive action from the Indian government. Her comments come amid growing public unrest over the issue.

In a statement on her official social media handle, Mayawati highlighted the ongoing communal violence and persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, urging the Indian government to act with urgency to address these challenges. She emphasized that the persecution has sparked widespread alarm both domestically and internationally.

Highlighting a specific incident, Mayawati noted the uproar in India following the murder of a Dalit youth in Bangladesh. She called for the Indian government to take immediate and substantive action to protect minority rights, stating that while discrimination persists against Dalits and tribals in India, the situation in Bangladesh is equally dire and demands attention.

