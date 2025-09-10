Left Menu

AFC Furniture Solutions Unveils New Brand Identity to Lead the Future of Workspaces

AFC Furniture Solutions, a leader in ergonomic office furniture, unveils its refreshed brand identity. The rebranding emphasizes flexibility, human-centric design, and sustainability, reflecting AFC's evolution and global ambitions. The updated identity maintains the company's core values while positioning it to meet future workspace needs with modern, sustainable solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:53 IST
AFC Furniture Solutions Launches a Digital Campaign: New Identity, Stays Rooted While Ready for What's Next. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, AFC Furniture Solutions has unveiled its refreshed brand identity, signaling an evolution in its approach to the future of workspaces. The rebrand, which retains the company's name, introduces a sharper focus on flexibility, human-centric design, and sustainability.

Founder and Director Mr. Maanoj Tomar states this transformation is a 'conscious declaration' of the company's current ethos, focusing on refining purpose rather than changing direction. The new identity features a modernized logo and brand system conveying confidence and boldness while emphasizing smart, sustainable, and future-ready workspaces.

Amid an evolving work environment, AFC reaffirms its foundation of quality and care while eyeing international expansion. It remains a trusted industry partner, further cemented by acquiring Wipro's furniture division in 2022. The rebrand campaign highlights a shift towards dynamic, collaborative environments, underscoring AFC's intent to become a global benchmark in workspace solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

