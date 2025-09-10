AFC Furniture Solutions Unveils New Brand Identity to Lead the Future of Workspaces

In a significant move, AFC Furniture Solutions has unveiled its refreshed brand identity, signaling an evolution in its approach to the future of workspaces. The rebrand, which retains the company's name, introduces a sharper focus on flexibility, human-centric design, and sustainability.

Founder and Director Mr. Maanoj Tomar states this transformation is a 'conscious declaration' of the company's current ethos, focusing on refining purpose rather than changing direction. The new identity features a modernized logo and brand system conveying confidence and boldness while emphasizing smart, sustainable, and future-ready workspaces.

Amid an evolving work environment, AFC reaffirms its foundation of quality and care while eyeing international expansion. It remains a trusted industry partner, further cemented by acquiring Wipro's furniture division in 2022. The rebrand campaign highlights a shift towards dynamic, collaborative environments, underscoring AFC's intent to become a global benchmark in workspace solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)