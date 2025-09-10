Left Menu

EU Proposes Novel Financing Solution for Ukraine's Defence

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggests utilizing cash balances from frozen Russian assets in Europe to finance Ukraine's defense. She emphasizes Russia should bear the financial burden of its war, proposing a collective risk-sharing approach among EU countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Strasbourg | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:14 IST
EU Proposes Novel Financing Solution for Ukraine's Defence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a bold move to bolster Ukraine's defense efforts, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a novel financing mechanism on Wednesday. She suggested the European Union leverage cash balances from frozen Russian assets within Europe. This approach would enable the EU to support Ukraine without directly impacting the capital of the assets.

Addressing the European Parliament, von der Leyen stressed the need for Russia to assume financial responsibility for its actions. "This is Russia's war. And it is Russia that should pay," she asserted. The plan involves creating a Reparations Loan using these assets, with risks collectively borne by EU member states.

While specific financial details remain undisclosed, von der Leyen pointed out existing G7 support of $50 billion for Ukraine. This amount is expected to be repaid from windfall profits on approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian assets across G7 nations. The proposed loan would provide Ukraine with immediate financial relief, with future repayments contingent upon Russia covering war reparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

 India
2
The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

 China
3
Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

 India
4
European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025