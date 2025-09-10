Novo Nordisk's Strategic Overhaul: Cutting Costs and Redefining Future Growth

Novo Nordisk, the renowned creator of the weight-loss drug Wegovy, announced a strategic decision on Wednesday to reduce its workforce by 11.5% to enhance growth and address increasing competition from U.S. competitor Eli Lilly and similar compounded drugs.

The Danish pharmaceutical leader, once the most valuable publicly traded company in Europe, estimated an annual savings of 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.25 billion) from this new restructuring plan. Nonetheless, Novo Nordisk issued its third profit warning this year, attributing it to restructuring costs of 9 billion crowns in the third quarter. Forecasted operating profit growth for 2025 has been adjusted to between 4% and 10%, dropping from the previously anticipated 19%-27% range at the start of the year.

This operational overhaul is expected to enhance Novo Nordisk's efficiency by simplifying processes, expediting decision-making, and strategically reallocating resources toward key growth sectors. Despite the initial downturn in stock prices following the announcement, Novo Nordisk's stock improved by 2.4% later in the day.

