Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Overhaul: Cutting Costs and Redefining Future Growth

Novo Nordisk is cutting 11.5% of its workforce to counter competition and improve growth. Aimed at saving $1.25 billion annually, the restructuring plan affects 5,000 employees and involves a focus on key growth areas. CEO Mike Doustdar emphasizes the need for a performance-driven culture amid declining shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:25 IST
Novo Nordisk's Strategic Overhaul: Cutting Costs and Redefining Future Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk, the renowned creator of the weight-loss drug Wegovy, announced a strategic decision on Wednesday to reduce its workforce by 11.5% to enhance growth and address increasing competition from U.S. competitor Eli Lilly and similar compounded drugs.

The Danish pharmaceutical leader, once the most valuable publicly traded company in Europe, estimated an annual savings of 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.25 billion) from this new restructuring plan. Nonetheless, Novo Nordisk issued its third profit warning this year, attributing it to restructuring costs of 9 billion crowns in the third quarter. Forecasted operating profit growth for 2025 has been adjusted to between 4% and 10%, dropping from the previously anticipated 19%-27% range at the start of the year.

This operational overhaul is expected to enhance Novo Nordisk's efficiency by simplifying processes, expediting decision-making, and strategically reallocating resources toward key growth sectors. Despite the initial downturn in stock prices following the announcement, Novo Nordisk's stock improved by 2.4% later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

 India
2
The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

 China
3
Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

 India
4
European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025