India's Talent Fight Season 6: Kolkata Singer Abhisekh Mitra Secures a Spot in Top 50 with His Musical Journey

PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 10: The much-anticipated India's Talent Fight Season 6 has once again become a stage for extraordinary performers, and this season, Kolkata's very own Abhisekh Mitra has proudly secured a coveted place in the Top 50 contestants. With his dedication to music and his versatile talent, Abhisekh continues to shine as one of the most inspiring participants of the show.

Promoted by Mr. Anu Malik, Shakti Kapoor, and Neha Dhupia, India's Talent Fight is among the most prestigious reality competitions in the country. The show celebrates India's diverse talent across singing, dancing, modeling, acting, and rapping, giving a nationwide platform to emerging stars. This season is being broadcast on leading channels and digital platforms, including 9xm Music Channel, Hungama Play, Vi, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, and ITF Beats, ensuring a massive reach to audiences across India and abroad. Abhisekh's journey with music began at the age of 10 under the mentorship of renowned music director Mr. Amar Laha, who nurtured his early talent. He then studied staff notation under the late Mr. Indranil Dasgupta, a respected music arranger, which broadened his understanding of musical composition. To refine his vocal artistry, he trained with Ms. Ranjana Mannan, a classical singer and Ph.D. scholar in Rabindra Sangeet from Rabindra Bharati University. This comprehensive training laid a strong foundation, shaping his ability to perform with depth, expression, and authenticity.

For the past three years, Abhisekh has been a dedicated student of Mr. Koushik Chakraborty, a singer, songwriter, composer, actor, and filmmaker, who is also the vocalist of the famous Bengali rock band Prithibi. Mr. Chakraborty is widely recognized for his mastery of Bengal's folk music and has sung numerous playbacks in Bengali films while collaborating with leading music directors. Learning under his guidance has enriched Abhisekh's artistry further. Alongside his learning, Abhisekh continues to grow as a performer through his solo team, "Tune Vibes," with which he regularly performs and experiments with new sounds in concerts and live shows.

Reflecting on his achievement, Abhisekh said, "Reaching the Top 50 in India's Talent Fight Season 6 is a dream come true. Music has always been an integral part of my life--it not only fuels my passion but also helps me grow as a human being. I am grateful to the mentors, judges, and the platform for giving me this opportunity to showcase my talent." With his inspiring journey and deep-rooted passion for music, Abhisekh Mitra has emerged as a role model for countless aspiring performers. His participation in India's Talent Fight Season 6 stands as a testament to perseverance, resilience, and the enduring power of art. Alongside his artistic pursuits, he is also excelling professionally, currently working as the IT Head at KARINI GROUPS.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)